Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 44.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 366,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 112,695 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. 34,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,961. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,208.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.