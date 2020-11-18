Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,912,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,857 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $53,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 180.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 421,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 271,053 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $254,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

EQH traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

