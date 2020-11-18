Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is CI Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $301,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.58. 224,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,310,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

