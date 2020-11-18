FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FibroGen worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.68. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

