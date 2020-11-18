Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

