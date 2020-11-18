Head-To-Head Contrast: Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) & Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) and Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tecogen and Notis Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen $33.43 million 0.88 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -16.93 Notis Global $490,000.00 2.04 -$117.31 million N/A N/A

Tecogen has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tecogen and Notis Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Tecogen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Tecogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Notis Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tecogen has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notis Global has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tecogen and Notis Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen -8.93% -12.88% -7.54% Notis Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Notis Global beats Tecogen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of 10 field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Notis Global

Notis Global, Inc., provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

