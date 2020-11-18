i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of i3 Verticals worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $695.67 million, a P/E ratio of -506.20 and a beta of 1.41.
i3 Verticals Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.