iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.