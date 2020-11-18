IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDXX traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.41. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,712 shares of company stock worth $48,085,708. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.