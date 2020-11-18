Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.