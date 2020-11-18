Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,600.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,505.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

