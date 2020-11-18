Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 137 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

FMC stock opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

