Iron Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.58. 224,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,310,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.87 and its 200 day moving average is $250.68. The stock has a market cap of $783.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

