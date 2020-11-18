iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,955 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.