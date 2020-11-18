Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 362,970 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $19,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 80,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 43.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $5,390,056.17. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $2,331,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,069,080.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,555,329 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. 1,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

