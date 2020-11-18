Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.51. The company has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,537 shares of company stock worth $58,707,466. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

