Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,836 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

