Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $875,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.