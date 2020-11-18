Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 132,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,440. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.