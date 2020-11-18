Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

