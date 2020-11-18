Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $761,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 33.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.91. 508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

