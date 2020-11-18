Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

