Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

