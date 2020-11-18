Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter valued at $9,768,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPX by 330.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,453 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 121,839 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $4,516,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $3,457,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

