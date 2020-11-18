Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,030 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 285,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.