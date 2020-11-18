Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,600.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,505.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

