Morse Asset Management Inc Has $342,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

