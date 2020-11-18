Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $313,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

DKNG stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

