Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

