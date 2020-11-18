Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

HZNP stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,687. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

