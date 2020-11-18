Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $53,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $149,046,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after acquiring an additional 666,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,980,000 after purchasing an additional 616,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 614,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,996. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

