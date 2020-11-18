National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.