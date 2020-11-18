National Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,102 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $17,685,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

