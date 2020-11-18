National Asset Management Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,600.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,505.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

