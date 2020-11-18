National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,925 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after acquiring an additional 608,682 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

Shares of COP opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

