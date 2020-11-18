National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Amcor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amcor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 5.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.