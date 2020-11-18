Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 69 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.77. The stock had a trading volume of 81,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,376. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.90. The stock has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.