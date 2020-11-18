Navellier & Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 487,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,153,590. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

