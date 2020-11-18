Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 142.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.