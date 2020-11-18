Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

TSM stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. 135,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,254. The company has a market cap of $496.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

