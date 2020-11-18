Navellier & Associates Inc Has $291,000 Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 461.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,548. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $908.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

