Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $613,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.61. 31,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.