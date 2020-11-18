Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $386,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 10.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,946,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,194,000 after acquiring an additional 180,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 16.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 222,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 3,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 44,682 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,001.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,177 shares of company stock worth $6,362,976. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

