Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,152 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,665. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.