Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,724 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,887,057. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.