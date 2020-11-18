Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 2,317 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. 30,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.