Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Lifted by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 21.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 237.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 469.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.35. 30,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,240. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

