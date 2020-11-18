NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,563,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $178,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $152.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

