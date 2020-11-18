OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

