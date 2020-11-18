OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.20 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $8,534,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

