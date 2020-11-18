OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 828,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,136,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

NYSE:HD opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90. The company has a market capitalization of $293.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

